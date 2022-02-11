3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $896,000

Located in the exclusive gated community of Miramont. This amazing one story home has plenty to offer in features and design. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout living room, dining room, entry and study. Open floor plan and filled with natural light, this home is so private due to trees, shrubs and a 10 foot stucco and brick fence. Plus, no neighbors behind home! It's considered a golf course lot, but the cart trail is in the distance. Rich detail in arch molding walkways, crown molding, kitchen cabinetry, custom drapes and built-ins. The paneled study can double as a third bedroom as it has a closet & a privacy door. Perfect for entertaining, you will love the covered patio and outside kitchen. Plantation shutters in every room, enormous laundry room and walk-in pantry. Energy efficient home with Nest control system. Video security also included with home. Upgrades everywhere in this home. A must see!