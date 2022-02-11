 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $896,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $896,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $896,000

Located in the exclusive gated community of Miramont. This amazing one story home has plenty to offer in features and design. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout living room, dining room, entry and study. Open floor plan and filled with natural light, this home is so private due to trees, shrubs and a 10 foot stucco and brick fence. Plus, no neighbors behind home! It's considered a golf course lot, but the cart trail is in the distance. Rich detail in arch molding walkways, crown molding, kitchen cabinetry, custom drapes and built-ins. The paneled study can double as a third bedroom as it has a closet & a privacy door. Perfect for entertaining, you will love the covered patio and outside kitchen. Plantation shutters in every room, enormous laundry room and walk-in pantry. Energy efficient home with Nest control system. Video security also included with home. Upgrades everywhere in this home. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert