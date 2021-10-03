This charming Stone home is situated on over 30 acres and features an amazing porches and attached garage with front and back entry. The location is remarkable for those looking for a tranquil environment coupled with city conveniences...you're just minutes from the center of town! The open living room is centered around the stone fireplace and don't miss all of the scenic view the living room windows have to offer. ! This home abounds with natural light! The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and an eating bar. Make sure to check out the flex space too! Additional 90 acres for sale as well to be sold.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $859,000
