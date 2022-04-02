 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $809,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $809,900

Fantastic new construction in The Traditions! This Southern Creek homes boast modern elegance in every design element from gourmet kitchen to spacious a master suite. This residence boasts a 3/3.5 floor plan, as well as large study and bonus room. The ground floor features and oversized master retreat with utmost comfort and relaxation in mind. The stately living area as well as the wine bar, open kitchen with easy access to outdoor kitchen and covered patio, make this home an entertiner's dream. As with all Southern Creek constructions, this home will feature the design centric, efficiency minded, and upgraded appliances and so much more, that have won Southern Creek Homes numerous awards in the Brazos Valley. Dont delay while there is still time for buyer to make numerous selections!!

