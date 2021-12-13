Dreaming of serene, peaceful country living...look no further! This property has all you could ever want: 7 wooded acres (side by side w/ a 400 Ac ranch), ponds, meandering creek, and cleared walking trails throughout the property. Gorgeous home with 3BD / 2.5 BA, wood stained beams, vaulted ceilings, beautiful stone! Family room, breakfast area, formal dining, & Master suite all downstairs...additional attached downstairs flex-room space (with a separate entrance from outside)-ideal for exercise room, home office, home-school room, or art studio. Living area in master suite. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms and additional living space with guest bathroom. Kitchen completely remodeled in 2017 w/ all new beautiful wood stained cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances (double ovens). All cabinetry w/ custom roll out drawers for easy access to all space. Wood floors throughout most of the home-carpet upstairs and tile in the wet areas. Huge covered back patio provides for extended entertaining space, overlooking the ponds & meandering creek. Outdoor kitchen w/ grill, microwave, refrigerator & sink. Rain collection system w/ 1000 gallon tank & 300 gallon under ground reserve tank-complete with 4 filter and UV light system. Greenhouse with raised beds for year-round gardening. Huge workshop with equipment storage, three 220 plugs, and separate 125 amp breaker. Brand new 5 ton heat pump HVAC installed this year! Perimeter LED lights w/ motion sensors around house & workshop.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $797,000
