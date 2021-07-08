 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $79,000

Centrally located.Cul de sac. Nestled in the trees. Backs up to open pasture. Perimeter fenced. Solid construction. Single wide 1064 sq. ft. Vintage heavy gauge aluminum siding. Fully skirted. Screened in front deck. No carpet. Wood laminate flooring & vinyl in wet areas. Roomy open concept kitchen ,dining, living areas. Black appliances include gas range ,vent hood,& top mount refrigerator . Solid wood cabinets and drawers . Double stainless steel kitchen sink. Easy access laundry center. Solid wood over head cabinets. Split floor plan. Master suite w/ in room full bath. Gas heat & water heater. Central air conditioning. Great starter home or rental income property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert