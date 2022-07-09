 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750,000

Located on a gorgeous, beautifully landscaped 1.95 acre lot, this exquisite French country inspired home is truly one-of-a-kind! Every detail of this custom built home has been thoughtfully selected & lovingly cared for from the antique front door & custom shutters throughout to the sliding library ladder & recessed platter rack in the butler’s pantry. A barrel vaulted entry leads into the open concept kitchen, dining & living areas filled with abundant natural light. Unmatched craftsmanship, quartz countertops, double wall ovens, enormous eating island, designer backsplash, & 10” crown molding combine to create a spectacular kitchen that is as functional as it is inviting. Antique wood beam accents & high ceilings welcome you into the sequestered primary suite with en suite bath featuring dual porcelain vessel sinks, designer walk-in shower, & large walk-in closet with built-in storage. Two generous guest bedrooms each have access to their own private bathrooms. The inviting sunroom features a vaulted ceiling & cozy fireplace. Entertain in the outdoor kitchen with stone fireplace, flagstone flooring, & gas grill. The side yard is stunningly landscaped with native trees & shrubbery, flagstone paving, & a charming, functional irrigated raised bed garden. A potting shed offers excellent storage space for all your gardening needs, & a third building with Dutch door can be finished to create a lovely art studio or office space.

