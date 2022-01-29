3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $745,000

Like new, immaculate, one story home in Traditions on the 15th Hole of the golf course. This exterior features a beautiful stone with brick accent combination and a thoroughly manicured landscaped yard. Gorgeous hand scraped hardwoods flow throughout living spaces and common areas. Walk through a double door entry to see views of the golf course. The open concept kitchen features a Kitchen Aid appliance package, double ovens, gas cook top, Kent Moore cabinets, a window over the sink looking out to the golf course and a walk in pantry with a window. The cathedral ceiling is over 18 feet high and runs from the dining room to the kitchen and back patio. Off of the kitchen you will see the custom wet bar area featuring a sink, wine cooler, beverage cooler and custom Kent Moore cabinetry. The secondary bedrooms are each guest suites and each have their separate bathrooms, the back guest bedroom over looks the golf course and the front guest bedroom is looking towards the cul-de-sac. All of the views from this home are unique! A few features we don’t you to miss are the powder bathroom, coffee patio off the dining room, 2.5 car garage, extra first floor storage closet in the garage, built in attic stairs in garage, surround sound speakers on patio, 1 year old roof, built in desk nook and many more! Come see this lovely home in the heart of Traditions today!