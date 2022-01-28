GORGEOUS home on picturesque 16th hole in lovely Traditions golf community. This spectacular home welcomes you with a gated courtyard with covered living area, swimming pool with hot tub and outdoor kitchen area. The beauty continues into the home with a spacious formal living area with an open concept design into the formal dining area and fantastic kitchen. The kitchen has custom tile work and cabinetry, gas range and beautiful vent hood, double ovens, an eating bar that opens to the living area and a pantry. Off the kitchen is a breakfast area that has stunning views of the courtyard and pool. Enjoy a big second living area with a built in bar area. The spacious master suite will wow you with huge floor to ceiling windows, a master bath with beautiful tile floors, double vanities, tub, walk in shower and his and hers closets. A casita is located in the courtyard area with a bedroom featuring french doors overlooking the pool and a great bathroom with custom tile shower. The big backyard is beautifully manicured with an extended patio and fabulous views of the golf course. This home on a quiet cul-de-sac, offers tons of curb appeal, is an entertainer's dream and is a little slice of heaven situated right on Traditions golf course and close to Texas A&M University!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $739,900
