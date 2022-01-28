 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $739,900

GORGEOUS home on picturesque 16th hole in lovely Traditions golf community. This spectacular home welcomes you with a gated courtyard with covered living area, swimming pool with hot tub and outdoor kitchen area. The beauty continues into the home with a spacious formal living area with an open concept design into the formal dining area and fantastic kitchen. Off the kitchen is a breakfast area that has stunning views of the courtyard and pool. The spacious master suite will wow you with huge floor to ceiling windows, a master bath with beautiful tile floors, double vanities, tub, walk in shower and his and hers closets. A casita is located in the courtyard area with a bedroom featuring french doors overlooking the pool and a great bathroom with custom tile shower. The big backyard is beautifully manicured with an extended patio and fabulous views of the golf course. This home is a little slice of heaven situated right on Traditions golf course and close to Texas A&M University!

