 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $689,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $689,900

Perfect for entertaining, this single-story home has an open design concept. Wood floors invite you to the foyer & study. Enter the kitchen, dining area and great room featuring custom designed cabinets and a stone fireplace. Enjoy your quiet master suite with double sinks, separate shower and luxurious tub with a walk-in closet that includes seasonal third row rods. A two car garage, powder bathroom, large laundry room with sink and outdoor kitchen complete this lovely 2990 sq ft home. Your clients can still customize a lot of this plan if they hurry! **Photos are not of the actual home, but a representative of construction.**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert