3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $689,900

Perfect for entertaining, this single-story home has an open design concept. Wood floors invite you to the foyer & study. Enter the kitchen, dining area and great room featuring custom designed cabinets and a stone fireplace. Enjoy your quiet master suite with double sinks, separate shower and luxurious tub with a walk-in closet that includes seasonal third row rods. A two car garage, powder bathroom, large laundry room with sink and outdoor kitchen complete this lovely 2990 sq ft home. Your clients can still customize a lot of this plan if they hurry! **Photos are not of the actual home, but a representative of construction.**