This home has 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths with an open floor plan. This home has an alley back entrance, where the attached two-car garage is. There is a large covered back patio area with an outdoor kitchen. The front entry has a wrought iron custom door opening into a groin vaulted ceiling in the foyer. This home is built for entertainment; a large kitchen, walk in pantry, separate dining room that has a wine/wet bar. A mudroom area with custom cabinets; a place for function, added storage and a way to stay organized. Plus, a bonus area to hide brooms and other cleaning supplies. The Great Room has a large chandelier, a stone fireplace with two built-ins on either side. A powder room with two pendant lights, wallpaper, custom cabinet, and wood flooring. Two guest bedrooms with adjacent bathrooms and walk in closets. Utility room spacious enough to help organize. The master bath with double sinks, a large vanity that also has a built-in linen area. There will be a free-standing tub, a large walk in shower with a corner seat, a separate toilet area and a huge master closet divided into two areas. Some of the other features include a tankless water heater, gas cook-top, ice maker, double oven, microwave drawer, Delta Stainless faucets, a large island with seating, stone fireplace, combo of quartz and granite counters throughout, custom designed and made cabinetry, wood flooring in main areas, tile in bathrooms, carpet in closets and in two guest bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $689,000
