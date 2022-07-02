 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $649,900

  • Updated
Gorgeous home by RNL Homes with 1/3 acre homesite backing up to Greenspace and detached guest house. The main house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a study with an open layout. Impeccable finished and abundant natural light in every area. In addition to the main residence, a 758sf detached casita with a luxurious finish out; perfect for hosting friends and family for an Aggie football weekend or even for a relative to live in it. This is a large homesite that backs up to a line of matured trees in the well-established Greenbrier Community. A basketball court complements the large back porch which features multiple BBQ pits. Perfect for someone who loves to entertain as well as those who enjoy a quiet afternoon enjoying the view.

