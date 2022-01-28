5.50 acres of peaceful country living, and only 7 miles from town... Pinch Me! Just 10 minutes from Bryan/College Station (might I add Target and Starbucks, too). Drive onto this horse property through the electric gated enterance to find peace and serenity. Whether you are enjoying a cup of coffee on the wrap around covered porch or an evening under the stars, THIS IS THE LIFE. A new roof covers the large open floor plan featuring a gas fireplace, tile and laminate floors (no carpet), vaulted ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and an abundance of natural light. To the left of the huge living space is a hallway to 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. To the right you will enter into the formal dining room, complete with an eat-at bar for your family gatherings. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, island, and a huge walk-in pantry! The master suite has french doors that lead out to the back porch, his and her closets, double sink vanity, and a large stand up shower. How about the awesome 4 stall horse barn! The steel framed horse barn has 4 separate stalls, each with its own dutch window, built-in hay feeder, lights, 2 tack & feed rooms w/concrete floors and easy access roll up door. A detached 2-car garage with carport, an additional 3-car garage for all your storage needs and farm equiptment, fully fenced and bonus out buildings. Must see to believe!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $625,000
