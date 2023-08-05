The house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, providing ample space for a family or guests. The formal dining area and bonus office add to the overall functionality of the home, allowing for comfortable living and potential work-from-home arrangements. The open concept design creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere, making it easy to entertain and enjoy quality time with loved ones. The stunning master suite is a standout feature with a large walk-in shower that includes a rain head, double heads, and a tower shower, offering a luxurious and refreshing experience. The master bedroom also includes a spacious walk-in closet and a convenient makeup table. The property's two acres of land provide plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the peaceful country setting. There's also a super large covered porch, allowing residents to relax and take in the natural surroundings. Additionally, a fenced dog run ensures a safe and comfortable space for pets, and the property's size provides opportunities for other animals or activities. The decorative details, including the amazing iron entry door, add to the overall charm and appeal of the home. If you're looking for a country lifestyle with a fabulous home and plenty of space to enjoy outdoor activities, this property is certainly worth considering. Don't miss the opportunity to schedule a showing and see this lovely home for yourself!