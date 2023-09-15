Welcome to your dream home! This former Pitman Custom Homes Model Home has been featured in the Bryan College Station Parade of Homes™! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a study and bonus room is waiting for you. From the moment you walk in, you'll be inspired by the designer touches and luxurious finishes throughout. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light, making it the perfect place to relax or entertain. The modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a large island, and an open concept design, making meal prep and socializing a breeze. Downstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite with a spa like bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs features a bonus room that can be utilized as a media room, game room, or additional living area with a large walk in closet attached and walk out attic space for storage. In addition to the beautiful interior, this home also features an oversized back porch, complete with a gas grill for outdoor entertaining. With its prime location and beautiful finishes, this home won't be on the market for long. Don't miss out on an opportunity to make it yours!