Spectacular views from this 3br., 2 1/2 bath limestone lodge. This lodge is Hill Country comfortable with 25' ceilings, limestone fireplace, knotty alder cabinetry, and pine trim. Huge windows throughout ensure the space is light drenched and welcoming. Enjoy shuffleboard in the game room or dominoes on the party patio that over looks the lake and 1940's vintage barn. There is a 40X60 barn with concrete floors, 2 bay doors, and an office with kitchenette and full bath. Just 15 minutes from Texas A&M University, this 631 acre ranch provides incredible hunting and unique privacy. Wildlife managed for 20 years the property boast large deer and a duck hunter's paradise with 30 acres of flooded duck pond. Land consists of rolling terrain, improved coastal pastures, savannah grasslands, and timbers that include native pecan, oaks, and hickory. This ranch with over 470 acres of Navasota River bottom and over 1 mile of Navasota River frontage is a sportsman dream.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $6,700,000
