Miramont; Enjoy elegant living in this one owner, custom home situated on a large cul-de-sac lot with a green space extending to the golf course. This home, with plantation shutters and custom tile flooring in all areas excluding the bedrooms, has an open floor plan built for entertaining and relaxation. The family room can't help but boast with the high ceilings, custom trim, built-ins, and a wet bar. The kitchen is it's own showpiece with the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom built-in cabinets. The master suite also has hardwood floors, raised ceiling, custom trim with a master bath that has double granite vanities, a walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, and walk-in closet.New carpet was just installed in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms Feel right at home relaxing on the screened-in back porch drinking your early morning coffee or enjoying the beautiful Texas sunsets. The 2 car garage also includes an air conditioned workshop for all your projects!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $595,000
