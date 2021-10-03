Miramont; Enjoy elegant living in this one owner, custom home situated on a large cul-de-sac lot with a green space extending to the golf course. This home, with plantation shutters and custom tile flooring in all areas excluding the bedrooms, has an open floor plan built for entertaining and relaxation. The family room can't help but boast with the high ceilings, custom trim, built-ins, and a wet bar. The kitchen is it's own showpiece with the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom built-in cabinets. The master suite also has hardwood floors, raised ceiling, custom trim with a master bath that has double granite vanities, a walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, and walk-in closet.New carpet was just installed in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms Feel right at home relaxing on the screened-in back porch drinking your early morning coffee or enjoying the beautiful Texas sunsets. The 2 car garage also includes an air conditioned workshop for all your projects!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $579,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases r…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.