Country living at its finest only minutes to town!! This attractive, beautifully maintained custom home sits on 1.40 acres with a 576 square foot workshop with electricity and water that could easily be turned into a Mother-in-law suite! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study and an oversized utility room! The newly remodeled Chef's kitchen and bathrooms are a delight, with granite countertop and stainless steal appliances. Custom upgrades with tons of built-in's including custom cabinetry with oversized island in the kitchen, a custom bench in the breakfast nook, a custom desk in the Study, and so much more....Crown molding and custom shutters throughout, a pergolas over the back and side patios with water misters, a metal fence in backyard, and a fully decked attic. Schedule a showing and make country living a reality today!