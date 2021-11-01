3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $564,900

Timelessly elegant custom built residence nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Park Meadow neighborhood. Enter through double front door into the striking two story foyer. Pass by the powder bath and sweeping staircase as you enter the spacious family room with French doors overlooking the tranquil backyard and pool. Adjacent to the family room you have a massive study with built-in bookcases and a dining room with stunning millwork wainscoting and crystal chandelier. Words cannot describe this chef's kitchen with commercial range, 2 dishwashers, 3 wall ovens, a warming drawer, miles of custom cabinetry, a huge pantry and all anchored around an 8'x8' island. A second half bath for pool use and the laundry room are off the kitchen leading to the 3-car garage. Upstairs is the unbelievably large master suite bathed in natural light. The master bathroom is appointed with cream tumbled marble, double vanities, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath with similar appointments to the master bath. All wet areas are tile and the remainder of the residence is wood floored. Plantation shutters throughout. Located near the University Drive dining, shopping and medical corridor. Accessible to Texas A&M and the heart of the city within 5-10 minutes. This one owner home awaits you!