Quality, Convenience, Comfort is what you will find with this new build home presented by Creekview Custom Builders in Greenbrier. this well-designed floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a flex room to meet your own personal needs. The family room offers a fireplace accented with built-ins. Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, ample custom cabinets and granite countertop space, a large island-eating bar combination, plus a huge walk-in pantry. Primary bedroom suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, granite vanities, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds. Spacious secondary bedrooms, Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Pre-wired for security system. Large covered back patio for relaxing, back and front irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programable thermostat and wi-fi, a tankless water heater. Depending on stage of completion, may still have time to make personal selections. Builder is giving $10,000 towards closing costs or use how you prefer. Don't miss out on this lovely new build. **** Photos are examples of previous new builds. Selections will vary.****