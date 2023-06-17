Introducing 3912 Nagle, a new construction residence tucked on a beautifully treed lot only blocks from Texas A&M University. This home is where the livable convenience of new meets the charm of older neighborhood character. The striking front elevation is composed of stone and accent siding executed in the durable Hardiplank material. Enter the mid-century style front door and behold a massive vaulted great room with structural accent beam spanning the entire space. On one end of the great room, you have a spacious living area hosting a gas fireplace with custom finish surround and floating/removable wall shelves flanking. Going towards the open kitchen is the dining area and then the massive eat in island. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, site build custom cabinetry, and quartz counters. Off the main living area are two ample sized guest suites that share central hall bath. The primary suite and en-suite bath are nestled privately on the other side of the home from guest area. Primary en-suite bath boasts a floating bath tub under vaulted ceiling, an open walk-in shower, custom closet, double vanities, and access to the laundry room. A powder bath is situated off the kitchen as you approach the garage and works perfectly for visitors. Other amenities include: 2-car garage, privacy fence, tankless water heater, covered 310 sq. ft. porch, treed backyard, partial in-ground sprinkler, and much more! Do not miss this rare find in the heart of the twin-cities!