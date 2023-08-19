Introducing 3910 Nagle, a new construction residence tucked on a beautifully mature treed lot only blocks from Texas A&M University. This home is where the livable convenience of new meets the charm of older neighborhood character. The inviting front elevation is composed of stone and accent siding executed in the durable Hardiplank material. Enter the mid-century style front door and you are greeted by a two-story sloped ceiling great room with reclaimed millwork floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The heart of the home is comprised of the living area onlooking the back patio, an eat-in kitchen and a massive dining area. This magazine worthy kitchen boasts stainless appliances, site build custom cabinetry, reclaimed millwork backsplash and granite counters. Off the front hall are two ample sized guest suites that share central hall bath. The primary suite and en-suite bath are nestled privately in the rear of the home from guest area. Primary en-suite bath boasts a floating bath tub, an open walk-in shower, custom closet, double vanities, and access to the laundry room. A massive pantry is situated off the kitchen along with a rear entry hall tree as you approach the garage. Other amenities include: 2-car garage, privacy fence, tankless water heater, large covered porch, treed backyard, partial in-ground sprinkler, and much more! Do not miss this rare find in the heart of the twin-cities!