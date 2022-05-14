3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $535,500

WOW- You have found the home just for you! Constructed in 2019 with completion in 2020- This beautiful, detailed home was custom built with many upgraded features- It’s farmhouse style with barn-doors-rustic tin roof ceiling overlay on porches-subway tile in kitchen-a soaking tub in the master-custom door trim & squared baseboard-Custom built shelving in the pantry room (yes it's a room with swinging door) so custom it was built to the measurements of food items you purchase like cereal boxes, large packages of that hard to find toilet paper in 2020 of course- Beadboard wall details- remote control shade behind the soaking tub-large walk-in shower in guest bedroom which was designed as separate suite room & yes the master too had a large walk-in shower as well. Countertop Appliance hide away garage on kitchen counter- Butlers wet bar/coffee bar area with sink- Separate breaker for garage large appliance use- lighted kickspace around island idea for nighttime lighting or just a beautiful added touch-An added bonus is the bonus room you can complete & add to your square feet that is floored & studded wired. Truly the moment you walk in you will see what a gem this home is & how special you will feel to call it HOME! Wait almost forgot this home sits on 1 acre of land too right outside the city limits of Bryan.