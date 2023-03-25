Totally remodeled approximately 1700 sq ft home in 2022. This old farmhouse from 1972 had a partial update in 1991 by the previous owner, but you won't believe the transformation now! With a big sexy kitchen and a gorgeous master bath with a floor to ceiling tiled walk-in shower with leaded glass and granite counters. The owner added a dining room, bedroom, half bath, master bath, massive garage & a back porch and new exterior stone. The property wouldn't be complete without a HUGE 2000 square foot 3+ car shop and a Man Cave with an additional corner fireplace and sitting area. The house sits on .996 acre with 1 full attached acre available with an accepted offer. Everything important in a house has been replaced and is New as of 2022. The propane tank holds 500 gallons. Aerobic Septic system. Tons of driveway for extra parking. NO HOA or restrictions. There is a concrete pad for a picnic table OR hot tub in the front. Absolutely dreamy and not far from Bryan shopping and St. Joseph Hospital. New in 2022: Roof, all interior, Front windows, HVAC, water heater, kitchen & appliances, tile & no carpet, vinyl plank floors, paint, 2000 Sq Ft shop/garage, porch, driveways, exterior stone, front windows & more. Come see for yourself. New is nice :-) The new owner could actually build another house on the second lot! Just think of the possibilities.