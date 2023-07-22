One of Reece Homes most popular plans, "Annie", now available in Greenbrier! Open and vaulted living and dining areas are abundant with natural light! U-shaped kitchen features a large island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Master bedroom is spacious, and En-suite features split double vanities, closeted toilet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and generous walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room! Reece Homes signature mudroom is complete with custom cabinetry and study nook! Second living area provides ample space to entertain! Unwind on the covered back patio and enjoy a gorgeous sunset! Greenbrier has many tree-lined walking paths and close proximity to schools, dining, medical facilities, and entertainment! Move in ready late November!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $524,468
