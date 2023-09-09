If you've always dreamed of a huge walk-in closet where everything will fit, the Debbie is your dream come true. And that's just the beginning! Two secondary bedrooms are located far enough away from the spacious owner's suite to ensure privacy for everyone. Larger families, or those with frequent visitors, have the option to turn the study into an extra bedroom. The family room is truly impressive, open to the kitchen and dining room. The second floor game room gives teens & or even mom and dad & their own space. The following options are included in this home: Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling Cornered Fireplace Craftsman Elevation style Game room upstairs Optional Dining Windows Please note the photos included above are renderings and not representative of the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional with RNL to see selections for the interior of this home.