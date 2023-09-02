Introducing a stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom designer home by Pitman Custom Homes! Nestled in the sought-after Oakmont neighborhood, this home offers a tranquil setting while being conveniently close to community amenities. Enjoy access to parks, schools, shopping, and dining options, all within reach. This home presents a rare opportunity to own a thoughtfully designed residence that perfectly blends comfort, style, and functionality. With its prime location and impeccable features, this home is a true gem waiting to be discovered. Step into the airy living space, bathed in natural light streaming through the expansive windows, creating a seamless connection between the indoors and outdoors. The gas fireplace serves as a focal point, providing both comfort and ambiance. The study, perfect for a home office or cozy reading nook, offers versatility and privacy. The open-concept kitchen boasts modern design and functionality, making it a chef's dream. The adjacent dining room provides ample space for a large dining table for gatherings. The primary suite is a true haven, featuring separate vanities that promote a sense of luxury and ease. Unwind in the large built-in tub, or opt for the walk-in shower. A spacious closet accommodates your entire wardrobe with ease, ensuring organization and convenience. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this your next home!