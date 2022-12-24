 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Eagle is partnering with Bryan Texas Utilities who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $510,390

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $510,390

Reece Homes introduces a new "Emily" plan in Greenbrier! Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious flex room allows for plenty of room to live and accommodate guests. Vaulted living area is bathed in natural lighting, overlooking a generous kitchen and dining area! Kitchen comes equipped with stainless-steel appliances, silver hardware, and creamy white quartz countertops! Reece Homes signature dining nook showcases a wall of windows overlooking the backyard! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and En-suite comes equipped with split double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and large, walk-in closet with convenient access to the home's laundry room! Vaulted back patio is the perfect outdoor entertaining area!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert