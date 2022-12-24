Reece Homes introduces a new "Emily" plan in Greenbrier! Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious flex room allows for plenty of room to live and accommodate guests. Vaulted living area is bathed in natural lighting, overlooking a generous kitchen and dining area! Kitchen comes equipped with stainless-steel appliances, silver hardware, and creamy white quartz countertops! Reece Homes signature dining nook showcases a wall of windows overlooking the backyard! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and En-suite comes equipped with split double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and large, walk-in closet with convenient access to the home's laundry room! Vaulted back patio is the perfect outdoor entertaining area!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $510,390
-
- Updated
