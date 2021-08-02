3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $499,999

Hurry over to see this gorgeous and meticulously maintained home, located in serene, sought-after Park Meadow Subdivision centrally located with easy access to shopping and restaurants. This open floor plan features a spacious living area and two dining areas making this a wonderful home to entertain guests. Master bedroom suite has plenty of room for large furniture and even space for a sitting/reading area and access to the back patio. Master bath has a huge jetted tub, large walk-in shower with bench, separate vanities with granite countertops and 2 large walk-in closets. Secluded study with access to back patio could also be used as an exercise room. Home is across the street from the neighborhood pool & playground and has easy access to the beautiful Hudson Walking Trails that lead to a Dog Park! Many recent updates including: Recently replaced roof, one of the HVAC systems, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, cook top, and water heaters. This fabulous home also features an oversized 3-car garage! Don't miss this great home!