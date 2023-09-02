This masterfully planned three bedroom, two and a half bath (+ study), new construction boasts lots of natural light, large living areas and tons of exciting features. The grand entry leads to a very open living space with a floor to ceiling bricked fire place, an open concept kitchen, and stainless appliances. The custom cabinetry is remarkable with tons of extra storage. The owner's suite has over sized windows, tall ceilings and a thoughtfully designed bathroom. Enjoy the soaking tub, walk-in shower and generous closet that is connected to the laundry room. You will love this home's sun orientation for backyard use as well as all the amenities Oakmont has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $499,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
From the day Texas A&M signed quarterback Conner Weigman, head coach Jimbo Fisher has given the former five-star quarterback his unwaverin…
Two women pretending to operate a cleaning service were arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly robbing a home, according to the Brazos Count…
The NFL draft is a breeding ground for player comparisons. Every player selected is forever compared to those left on the board, especially at…
Content by Texas A&M University–Central Texas. With flexible, convenient class schedules to accommodate working adults with family respons…