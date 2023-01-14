 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $494,000

  Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $494,000

Amazing new construction in the desirable Oakmont subdivision. This popular floor plan will have custom interior beams in the living room, exterior tongue and groove ceilings, custom cabinetry and trim detail throughout. The kitchen will include a whirlpool oven, 36" cooktop, Whirlpool microwave drawer and quartz counter tops. This house will be equipped with a Ring doorbell and pre-wired for security and surround sound in the great room and back covered porch. Entertain friends and family under the covered patio and large living spaces!

