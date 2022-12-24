Gorgeous new construction in Greenbrier! Reece homes "Lydia" plan features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, an upstairs game room! Kitchen showcases deep ebony cabinets, alongside creamy quartz countertops and matte black hardware. Kitchen opens up into a spacious living and dining areas, expanded with a vaulted ceiling. Master suite features his and her closets, large garden tub, split double vanities, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower. Upstairs lead to two bedrooms, full bathroom, and game room! Covered back patio makes the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,960
