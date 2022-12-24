 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Eagle is partnering with Bryan Texas Utilities who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,960

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,960

Gorgeous new construction in Greenbrier! Reece homes "Lydia" plan features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, an upstairs game room! Kitchen showcases deep ebony cabinets, alongside creamy quartz countertops and matte black hardware. Kitchen opens up into a spacious living and dining areas, expanded with a vaulted ceiling. Master suite features his and her closets, large garden tub, split double vanities, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower. Upstairs lead to two bedrooms, full bathroom, and game room! Covered back patio makes the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert