3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $490,217

Reece Homes much loved "Annie" plan comes to Greenbrier! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is packed full of amenities! Homes entryway opens to bedrooms, full bathroom, and study! Living and dining area showcases abundant natural light and a gorgeous vaulted ceiling! Functional U-shaped kitchen features a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and custom design features! Reece Homes signature mudroom features a built in study nook, adjacent to homes game room! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and master bathroom features split double vanities, large garden tub, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower! Master bath opens to a walk-in closet, which also connects to homes laundry room. Step out onto the vaulted back patio, the perfect launchpad for all outdoor activities! Design features include; Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops, Shiplap Accents, Champagne Bronze Hardware, Vaulted Ceiling, Custom Cabinetry and Gas Cooktop along with GE Stainless Steel Appliances!

