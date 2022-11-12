4% BUILDER CONTRIBUTION, LIMITED TIME ONLY! CAN BE USED AS A SALES PRICE DISCOUNT, CONTRIBUTE TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS, ETC. SEE YOUR AGENT FOR DETAILS!! One of Reece Homes most popular plans, "Annie", now available in Greenbrier! Homes entry opens to functional study, additional bedrooms, and a full bath. Open and vaulted living and dining areas are abundant with natural light! U-shaped kitchen features a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Master bedroom is spacious, and En-suite features split double vanities, closeted toilet, garden tub, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet that connects to homes laundry room! Reece Homes signature mudroom is complete with a study nook! Spacious game room provides the perfect indoor entertaining area! Large, covered patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $488,497
