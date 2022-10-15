This brand-new Blackstone Home has mastered the blend of functional size and attractive aesthetics! Positioned in the desirable new Oakmont development, only minutes from shopping, dining, top ranked schools, and recreational activities available within this master planned community. The design of this airy, open concept, floor plan allows everyone to gather in the heart of the home but retreat to their own private spaces tucked on separate corners of the residence. Kitchen boasts custom linen finished cabinets, Quartz counters and upgraded appliances. . Outdoor features include full yard sprinkler, privacy fence, covered patio and outdoor kitchen. Don't miss this premium homesite with great privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $479,900
