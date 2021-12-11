Pitman Custom Homes is excited to present this masterfully planned three bedroom, two and a half bath (+ study), new construction boasts lots of natural light, large living areas and tons of exciting features including a cathedral ceiling in the living room. The grand entry leads to a very open kitchen, dining and living space. The kitchen features a large island and stainless appliances. The custom cabinetry is remarkable with tons of extra storage. The owner's suite has over sized windows, tall ceilings and a thoughtfully designed bathroom. Enjoy the soaking tub, walk-in shower and generous closet. Upstairs you will find a large playroom and two bedrooms. You will love this home's sun orientation for backyard use as well as all the amenities Oakmont has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $479,000
