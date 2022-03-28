3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $469,900

Peaceful country living close to shopping, dining, and schools in the desirable Hidden Oaks subdivision. This 3bed/2.5 bath with an optional 4th bedroom or study sits on an acre with a 3-car garage, and an additional 2 car covered parking area that will allow for extra storage, or work area. Open floorplan, split bedrooms, large living area with cozy stone fireplace. The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home, huge granite breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, enormous walk-in pantry and so much more. Covered front and back porch areas and firepit. Schedule a showing today and see what all this home has to offer.