OPEN HOUSE July 1, 1-3pm! WELCOME HOME to the very desirable Oakmont subdivision! Take a step inside this immaculate 2022 custom-built Magruder home boasting designer finishes around every corner! The open floor plan of the main living area allows for easy entertainment, but the flex room and split floor plan offer space to retreat and relax. This 3 bed/2 bath home includes a secluded primary suite boasting a spacious walk-in closet & an ensuite bath with double sinks, quartz countertops, toilet closet, garden tub and a GORGEOUS sea-blue tiled walk-in shower with glass door and brass Schluter edge accents. The living room boasts tray ceilings with stained wood beams and a custom tiled fireplace surround. The spacious kitchen has quartz countertops, a custom Cloe tile backsplash, brass cabinet hardware, stainless steel appliances & a large eating bar. Located on an oversized lot you will enjoy the covered back patio overlooking the large fenced backyard. You and your guests will be impressed with the extra amenities Oakmont has to offer including 9 miles of scenic nature trails, park areas, a swimming pool, splash pad & more! Additional amenities include a gym, basketball and pickle ball courts, a playground, an amenity center with rooms to rent for events, & community events. Close to shopping, restaurants & schools, but nestled in a secluded subdivision! Come tour today & experience living in luxury at Oakmont!