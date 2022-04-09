Gorgeous new construction in Austin's Colony! Reece homes "Lydia" plan features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a study, an upstairs game room, open concept living area, and mudroom! Front entryway leads to study room and half bath. Kitchen opens up into a spacious living and dining area and allows access to mudroom and laundry room. Master suite features his and her closets, large garden tub, split double vanities, closeted toilet, and walk-in shower. Stairs lead to two bedrooms, full bathroom, and game room! Covered back patio makes the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $463,154
