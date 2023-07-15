OPEN SUNDAY 7/16 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. Come see this custom 1-year-old Ridgewood Home is situated in the highly coveted Oakmont subdivision featuring 3 beds, 3 baths, flex space, outdoor kitchen, and NO BACK NEIGHBORS! This home boasts a bright/modern design with windows beaming in natural light. The stunning kitchen boasts granite counters, gas range, double ovens, drawer microwave, and walk-in pantry. The flex space offers versatility to the home for a study, playroom, or craft/ hobby area. The owner’s retreat is tucked privately away into the back corner of the home. The on-suite has dual sinks, large walk-in shower, and gorgeous stand-alone tub! The walk-in master closet cuts through to the laundry room. Step onto the back patio to enjoy no back neighbors while you grill on your outdoor kitchen! Oakmont neighborhood amenities include 9 miles of scenic nature trails, park areas, swimming pool, splash pad, gym, basketball and pickleball courts, playground, an amenity center, and community events.