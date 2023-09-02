Welcome to your dream home! This stunning semi-custom home built in 2022 boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 powder room. As you enter the large foyer, you'll be greeted by the spacious open concept kitchen/living area with a cozy fireplace, perfect for entertaining. The large cook's kitchen features granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The mudroom off the large 2-car garage is conveniently located next to the powder room and laundry room. The beautiful master suite features a raised box ceiling, quartz countertops in the master bath, private toilet room, double vanities, large closet, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Enjoy your mornings and evenings under the extended covered back patio overseeing the greenbelt with ample seating and grilling area (all covered) and wind/rain break on the south. This home is a must-see! With designer lighting in the foyer, kitchen, and dining, a custom walk-in shower in the second bath, and many other upgrades, this gorgeous homes checks all the boxes and more. Schedule your showing today!