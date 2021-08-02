 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $450,000

Beautiful stone home situated on over 4.5 wooded acres! Built w/ hill country stone & cedar it has 3 bdrms, 3.5 bths, large living w/ black stove fireplace, kitchen has custom wood cabinets, stainless double convection ovens, microwave, smooth top cooktop, large dining, master has walk-in shower, jetted tub, large vanity & walk-in closet. Upstairs bedroom has bath & 2 closets it can be media/game room. Large metal building has RV covered parking, electric, water. Well on property and coop water. Sprinkler system, aerobic septic, garden area. One additional acre tract adjoining this property is also for sale, asking $50,000 MLS #21010468

