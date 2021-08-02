Beautiful stone home situated on over 4.5 wooded acres! Built w/ hill country stone & cedar it has 3 bdrms, 3.5 bths, large living w/ black stove fireplace, kitchen has custom wood cabinets, stainless double convection ovens, microwave, smooth top cooktop, large dining, master has walk-in shower, jetted tub, large vanity & walk-in closet. Upstairs bedroom has bath & 2 closets it can be media/game room. Large metal building has RV covered parking, electric, water. Well on property and coop water. Sprinkler system, aerobic septic, garden area. One additional acre tract adjoining this property is also for sale, asking $50,000 MLS #21010468
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted 8-1 on Wednesday in support of a statement guiding Texas A&M President Katherine Banks to …
The Brazos County Health District was holding a Thursday afternoon press conference with Dr. Seth Sullivan to update the community on the COVI…
The Bryan Police Department on Monday was investigating a possible hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian.
The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is in competition to further expand the area’s biocorridor.
A 20-year-old College Station man was charged Monday in connection to a woman’s death over the weekend.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Brazos County health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases in the count…
A 21-year-old Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday night after being arrested on charges linked to a shooting the night before.