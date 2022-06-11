Pitman Custom Homes is excited to present this newly designed floor plan. The home features open concept living, kitchen and dining spaces with a beautiful wall of windows over the kitchen sink looking into the back yard. The gas burning fireplace is flanked by two sets of built-in cabinets with plenty of room for storage and audio video equipment. The owner's suite includes a walk in shower, an oversized tub and a spacious wrap around closet with access to the utility room. Enjoy a private backyard with tons of trees and privacy.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $449,500
