3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $449,000

Enjoy the quiet of country just minutes from town in this custom built home on 1 acre! As you enter through the front walkway, stop to smell the roses with gorgeous Belinda's Dream rosebushes gracing your ample front porch. With custom touches like the cedar log and stone portico, this home is calling your name. The front entry draws you in with crown molding and high ceilings carried throughout the living area. In the study, find a good book amongst the handcrafted shelves and take in the light through the large window overlooking the front porch. You'll find yourself ready for a warm fire in the stone fireplace in the living room Prep your favorite recipes in the kitchen with a double oven great for parties, walk-in pantry, and stained knotty alder cabinets. The granite countertops carry throughout the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry. Grab a seat at the eat-in bar or dining nook and watch the trees sway in your back yard then step out onto the back porch to listen to the sounds of nature. Find your getaway in the primary suite with a tray ceiling with dimmable recessed lighting and spa-like bathroom complete with oversized tub and plenty of storage. Two additional bedrooms and one bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home to provide that quiet retreat. This home surrounds you with natural light, lots of storage, and beautiful finishes. Don't miss out on your dream home today!