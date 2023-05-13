This custom home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office/flex room. This home features a great open floor plan, large living room, gourmet kitchen with large island and ample cabinet and counter space, granite countertops throughout, a walk in pantry and a butlers pantry. Split bedroom plan. The primary suite is in the back of the house and has a cultured marble tub, walk in tile shower and nice walk in closet!! Step out into the back yard with a covered back extended patio and privacy fenced yard!! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater, nicely insulated. The garage is extra over the top with epoxy floor coating with built in cabinets, but this seller didn't stop there when you drive up you will notice the extra touch on the landscape and security cameras.