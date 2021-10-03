3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $445,000

This home is one of a kind! Just 11 miles outside the city limits. Peaceful oasis surrounded by beautiful trees and wildlife. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 1 half bath. Very open and bright. Boast plenty of storage and a bonus/craft room. Outdoors you will find an established garden area, a 2 car garage with a bonus room, covered parking and hook up for an RV. The deck is enormous and has a porch swing already in place to relax. Enjoy country living just minutes from town!