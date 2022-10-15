3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $442,000

Let Creekview Custom Builders peek your interest in this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus a flex room, in the new phase of Austin's Colony Subdivision. This lovely home features a spacious family room accented with cathedral ceiling, center fireplace and built-ins, interior wood cased windows in main rooms . Kitchen boast granite countertops, full backsplash, eating bar/island combination with custom cabinetry, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and built in oven. The primary suite offers dual vanities, separate tile surround shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Tile flooring in all areas, except carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the covered patio. Front and backyard irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programmable thermostat and Wi-Fi. This great location is close to Allen Academy, Mitchell Elementary, Sam Rayburn Middle and Rudder High schools, and is only minutes from shopping, pharmacies, grocery stores, parks, restaurants, entertainment and much more! Builder is giving up to $5000 towards closing costs, paying for title policy, survey, plus more!! Estimated Completion mid-November. More photos to come as the home is constructed.