Quality- Amenities & Location is what you'll find here in this lovely home. Built by Hall Home LLC in 2016 with raised ceiling, large picture windows in family room, planation shutters, tile flooring, split floor plan, corner stone fireplace with gas jet starter, large island opens the kitchen space into the family room with storage all along the front side of eating bar, plenty of countertop space making it wonderful from extra cooks in the kitchen especially during those large holiday gatherings, crown molding & arched entrances adding charm, laundry room with folding area & room for that additional refrigerator/freezer, walk-in style pantry, beautiful foyer entrance, guest bedrooms spacious with spacious closets too, primary bedroom has a couple of choices for furniture placement depending on how you want to style your room, the primary bath is fairly large with plenty of countertop space, cabinets & double split sinks areas, large soaking tub & a beautiful tiled shower. When you enter the back yard you'll find a nice stamped concrete floor covered patio that for all your outdoor activities, plus space for the pets to roam. WAIT- I've save a bonus for last- 3 car garage! Yes that's right a 3 car garage which allows plenty of space for your vehicles or storage galore! Hurry this won't last long on the market because it has everything you've been wanting at a Price that's just right for the area!