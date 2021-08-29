3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $439,000

Never before listed, single owner home in Skylark Springs. This beautifully maintained 3 bed/3 bath home is a personal retreat just 15 minutes from town. Surrounded by perfectly nurtured trees of several native varieties, raised garden beds, a firepit, and multiple out sheds, your home is nestled onto just over an acre of land. RV pad with electric hookup both 30/50 amp. Indoors boasts of a large master and en suite bath, beautiful open concept kitchen, dining and living room combo, study with French doors, and two more bedrooms and baths. The back bedroom has an attached bath, and both of these bedrooms have their own private AC controls to keep you cool. New flooring throughout the house. Don't miss all this home has to offer, schedule your showing today!